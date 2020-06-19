Former Guests From ‘Ultimate Love’ Reality Show Clash Over Relationship Issues

Fan favourites, Jerry and Cherry of the popular reality TV show, Ultimate Love, have been seen in a battle of words on social media.

It all started after Cherry advised the male guests of the show to let the ladies go if the relationship wasn’t working, as she used Jerry and another housemate as examples.

Jerry, however, was not having it with her as he asked her to mind her business.

Replying to Cherry, Jerry shared that she was out of place to have mentioned his name.

See Photo Here: