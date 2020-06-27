Fraudsters Should Be Arrested Alongside Their Girlfriends – Etinosa Idemudia (Video)

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has shared some advice to authorities as it concerns arresting suspects of internet fraud.

The actress in a post on her Instagram, firmly stressed that girlfriends of internet fraudsters should be arrested and tagged as accomplice.

Etinosa, however, shared that many women would disagree on her post as she shared on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actress wrote: “many girls will not like this. Let me eat my corn and reduce the volume”

Watch The Video Here: