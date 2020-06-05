Frodd Speaks On Seyi’s Betrayal In BBNaija House

Reality TV star, Frodd spoke about why he felt betrayed by his colleague, Seyi during the Pepper Dem Reunion Show.

While in the house, the entrepreneur recalled he opened up to Seyi about his mum being in the hospital, but the latter still treated him wrongly by constantly nominating him for eviction.

Seyi, in his defense, said he loved taunting his colleague because he liked the way the latter cried and he would do it again.

Frodd then claimed Seyi’s mum apologized on his behalf.

One of the epic moments of the show was when Seyi opened his eyes wide and wore his glasses when Frodd called him selfish.

