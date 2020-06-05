Frodd Speaks On Seyi’s Betrayal In BBNaija House

by
Frodd
Frodd

Reality TV star, Frodd spoke about why he felt betrayed by his colleague, Seyi during the Pepper Dem Reunion Show.

While in the house, the entrepreneur recalled he opened up to Seyi about his mum being in the hospital, but the latter still treated him wrongly by constantly nominating him for eviction.

Seyi, in his defense, said he loved taunting his colleague because he liked the way the latter cried and he would do it again.

Frodd then claimed Seyi’s mum apologized on his behalf.

One of the epic moments of the show was when Seyi opened his eyes wide and wore his glasses when Frodd called him selfish.

Read Also: In 2 Hours, Tacha Makes N7.5million From New Merchandise

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
, ,
0

You may also like

Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Father Saved Her From An Abusive Marriage

Adesua Etomi reveals the reason why she looks so young

Dbanj, K-Switch Sign Exclusive Pan-African Deal With Sony Music Africa

Tonto Dikeh to give out land, church, cash, and more for birthday

Chidinma Ekile Stars In New Movie With Ademola Adedoyin, Her Boyfriend.

Photos of #BbNaija Marvis clubs with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan, Denrele

Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar Fires Back At Fan Who Called Her ‘Fat’

Actor Bolanle Niniowo celebrates his mother and wife in new post

Phil Collins returns to the stage, performs from his chair due to debilitating health (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *