Ganduje’s Daughter, Fatima Ajimobi Debunks Death Rumours About Ajimobi

Daughter-in-law of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Fatima Ganduje says her father-in-law is still alive.

Fatima, who is the daughter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was responding to condolence messages which her family has been receiving via social media.

There have been reports that Ajimobi has been in coma at Lagos hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Mrs Ajimobi took to her Twitter handle on Thursday to clarify the state of her father-in-law’s health, saying the ex-governor recently named the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is alive.

She said everyone will die when it’s their time, and asked well-wishers to wait for that time.

She wrote: “Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…”