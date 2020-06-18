Gay Rights Activist, Ayomide Finally Unveils His Partner (Photo)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ayomide and his partner
Ayomide and his partner

Controversial gay rights activist and chef, Ayomide Idowu has finally unveiled his partner on his Instagram page.

Information Nigeria recalls the young Nigerian man had shared a post in which he admitted to being queer as he took a swipe at popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the chef posted a photo of his lover with a caption which reads;

“So many people have been waiting to see your face, I unveil it tonight. Put on your glasses and stare deep. I gat lots of pictures to flood your gallery. I love you Femi Ogundairo.”

Ayomide’s post

