Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Rape And Killing Of Two Nigerian Girls

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has taken to social media to react to the rape and killing of two Nigerian girls, Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua.

Tina was murdered by trigger-happy police while Uwa was raped and murdered in a church where she had gone to read.

She tweeted;

”They either abuse their power or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice.”