George Floyd Had Coronavirus Before His Death, Autopsy Reveals

George Floyd’s final autopsy report has revealed the 46-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus but died from ‘cardiopulmonary arrest’ following his altercation with a Minneapolis police officer last Monday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released its official findings on Wednesday which showed Floyd was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 3.

The report notes that the positive result is likely from an old infection and it is believed the father-of-two was asymptomatic at the time of his death.

The autopsy report came with the family’s permission and it was released after the coroner’s office released summary findings which affirmed that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers. George Floyd’s death has now been classified as a homicide.