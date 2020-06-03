George Floyd: Keke Palmer Pleads With Armed US Soldiers To Join The Protest

Popular American actress, Keke Palmer, has brought some US soldiers to their knees following her emotional plea.

The actress who joined in the protest against racism in the US was seen berating the US government to the soldiers as she demanded that they fight for the black community.

In the video, Palmer also asked that the soldier should, instead, march with the black community.

Following her emotional speech, she was able to successfully compel the soldiers to bend the knee which signifies a stand against police brutality.

Watch The Video Here: