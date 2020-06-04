George Floyd: Minnesota Attorney General Increases Charges Against Derek Chauvin

Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison is set to increase the charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder in George Floyd’s killing.

The Attorney General also stated that they will be charging the other three officers involved in the incident following calls for their arrest.

The three other ex-officers involved in the killing are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.

READ ALSO – Floyd: Keke Palmer Pleads With Armed US Soldiers To Join The Protest

US Senator Amy Klobuchar made the announcement in a tweet that shared the information.

See Tweet Here: