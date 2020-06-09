George Floyd: Officer Derek Chauvin’s Bail Increased From $500K To $1.25M

The bail of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd two weeks ago, has been increased from $500,000 to $1.25 million on Monday afternoon.

Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force has been behind bars since he was arrested on May 29 following Floyd’s death that has sparked protests of racial inequality all over the world.

Mr. Chauvin, who placed his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd for nearly nine minutes in a video showing Floyd’s killing could face up to 40 years in prison and is referred to as the most hated man in the world.

The bail set for Mr. Chauvin is higher than the bail of at least $750,000 given last week to the other three rookie officers accused of aiding and abetting in Mr. Floyd’s death. All four men were fired the day after Mr. Floyd died.