George Floyd: Otedola’s Daughter, Tolani Takes To London Streets To Protest Against Racism

Billionaire mogul’s daughter, Tolani Otedola marched through London’s Hyde Park in solidarity with George Floyd rallies in the US.

Despite the raging Coronavirus pandemic, the singer was counted amongst the thousands that came out to protest over the death of George Floyd and against racism.

The singer, shared a photo of herself which was taken at the protest, with the caption;

“It’s bittersweet… seeing people of all races come together in purpose and solidarity moves & inspires me. But with all my heart I pray that we never have to gather like this again for the same cause. BLACK LIVES MATTER. It’s time for change.“

