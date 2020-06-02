George Floyd Protest: FIFA Tells Leagues, Players To Use ‘Common Sense’

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) asked competition organizers to use “common sense” with players who display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd.
According to the regulations of the world soccer governing body, players are barred from displaying any “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on their kit.
Since 2014, this ban had included undershirts — a response to players lifting their shirts to display a message after scoring a goal.
However, several players protested during matches in Germany’s Bundesliga at the weekend, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi displaying undershirts with the message, “Justice for George Floyd” on Sunday.
In a statement on Tuesday, FIFA said it “fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case.
It added that competition organisers “should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events.