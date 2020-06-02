George Floyd Protest: FIFA Tells Leagues, Players To Use ‘Common Sense’

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) asked competition organizers to use “common sense” with players who display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd.

According to the regulations of the world soccer governing body, players are barred from displaying any “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on their kit.

Since 2014, this ban had included undershirts — a response to players lifting their shirts to display a message after scoring a goal.

