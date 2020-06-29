Girls Need To Be Matured Enough For Sexual Reproduction – Singer Di’ja

Mavin Records signee, Di’ja, has shared a piece of advice to young girls on social media as she speaks about sex.

In a post she made, the singer shared that young girls need to be matured enough to have sexual relationships.

Taking to social media, the singer stressed that girls need to be at least 18 years and guided by a mature person.

READ ALSO – Mavin Singer, Dija Expecting Third Child With Husband (Photo)

In her post, she wrote in part: “Our girls need to be allowed to grow up first before doing grown man and women things…”

See Her Post Here: