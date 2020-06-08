Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo Hints Second Album Project

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has shared that her second album is on the way.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself as she pointed out that the album is still in its loading phase.

Mercy also wrote some words which appear to be lyrics from one of her songs as she shared the beautiful photo.

Sharing on Instagram she wrote in part: “…I SERVE A LIVING GOD OH

EVERYBODY KNOW SAY NA YOU DEY REIGN OH

#mercychinwo #2ndalbumloading #Satisfied #EeZeeConceptzGlobal #Nayoudeyreign”

See Photo Here: