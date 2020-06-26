Gov Okowa Self-Isolates After Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, has entered into isolation after one of his daughters, Edith, tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the governor via his Twitter handle on Friday, saying he was obeying laid-down procedures by health agencies.

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.We will continue to keep you all updated,” the tweet read.

Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa’s spokesman, said in a statement later that the governor will undergo self-isolation alongside members of his family.

Ifeajika said,“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands.”

Top officials of the state, Chiedu Ebie, secretary to the state government, and Charles Aniagwu, commissioner of information had earlier tested positive for the disease.

Delta state has so far recorded 715 cases of COVID-19, and one of the states with highest number of cases in the country.