Gunshots In Villa: Buhari Has Lost Control Of His Home, Wife, Country – Fani-Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has reacted to reports of melee in the presidential villa by saying President Muhammadu Buhari has clearly lost control of his home, official residence, wife, family and country.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he described the report as a crying shame.

According to reports, Aisha Buhari and a personal assistant to the presidency were said to have been involved in the altercation.

Trouble reportedly started after Aisha asked the PA to subject himself to isolation after returning from a recent trip to Lagos.

The PA was said to have disobeyed her and this reportedly led to a fracas between her aide de camp and the presidential PA.

He tweeted, Gunshots in the Villa over domestic issues? The President’s wife and PA are fighting? No-one can call either to order? The President has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence and his country? Who bewitched Nigeria? Who did this to us?

Who is running our country? Who is really in charge? Where are we heading?

A nation of 200 million people and this is the best we can do? Is Nigeria a jungle or a zoo? Have we been cursed? Have we lost all sense of decency and discipline?

A First Lady and a Personal Assistant indulging in a rofo-rofo fight in the seat of power and shooting at one another when the President is supposedly still alive? Or is there something that we don’t know?

It’s a crying shame! May God help us!

