Hacker Exposes Sexual Escapades Of Evangelist With Married Women (Photos)

An hacker, who gained access into an evangelist’s Facebook account, exposed his sensual chats with married women and female church members after he made an homophobic post.

It was gathered that the evangelist, Ositadinma Muolokwu, is also a gospel artiste who ministers in churches and crusades.

The anonymous hacker simply identified himself as “Ghost Face” as shared screenshots of Evangelist Muolokwu‘s chats and gave his reasons.

According to the hacker, he decided to share screenshots so that husbands of the married women would get to know the type of “evil women” they are keeping as wives.

Almost 10 conversations got leaked through the evangelist’s Facebook account.

See screenshots of the chats below: