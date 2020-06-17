Harrysong, DJ Barbie Publicly Confirm Dating Rumours

Celebrity entertainer, DJ Barbie has finally laid rumors to rest as she publicly confirmed her love romance with Alterplate Boss, Harrysong via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the disc jockey shared a loved up photo of them as she captioned it “Forever” with a heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Harrysong commented with the words; “Forever baby” with a heart emoji.

The singer also shared a cute video of them cracking jokes and having a nice time together on his timeline.

Read Also: D’Banj Petitions IGP Over Rape Allegation; His Accuser Demands Public Apology

Watch the video