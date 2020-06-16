Highlights Of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Reunion (Video)

In case you missed it, here are the highlights of the Big Brother Pepper Dem Reunion show aired on Monday.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu started off by asking if the girls had each other’s backs in the House.

Venita opined that every girl wanted a girl to win the show as she stated she had all the girls’ backs in and outside the House.

Venita says all the female housemates wanted a female winner to emerge

Venita says all the female housemates wanted a female winner to emerge

And she has the back of all the female housemates Is this true??

Speaking about the alleged body odor saga, Kim Oprah and Ella argued over who initiated the rumors about Tacha.

Kim said she found out that Ella had put her up for nomination after she left the house so she decided to spill what the latter had told her.

The entrepreneur said Ella had told her that someone was smelling and the latter owned up to her actions.

Ella apologized to Kim Oprah and Tacha.

Kim Oprah said she will accept the apology because she finally admitted that she intimated the rumor.

Tacha replied saying they can’t keep going and forth and she moved on a long time ago so she forgives Ella.

Ella messed up , to think she started the whole thing about tacha

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Jackye if she was friends with all the females in the house and she said she didn’t vibe with Tacha.

Jackye said she approached Tacha three times and tried to apologise for accusing her of using ‘witchcraft’.

Tacha responded saying that she still doesn’t feel like she should have even listened to Jackye because she was genuinely hurt by the things she said.

Ebuka : did you vibe with tacha Jackye : no Ebuka : did you try Jackye : yes

Thelma also spoke about her fight with Tacha and she believes the former overreacted.

Tacha said she ‘reacted based on how Thelma reacted’.