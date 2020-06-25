Highlights Of Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion (Videos)

On Wednesday’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem reunion show, Tacha opened up about failed promises made to her after she was disqualified.

The housemates were asked about how there lives were changed after they left the show and if they were under any sort of pressure after the show ended.

Tacha said she didn’t know she had a massive fanbase outside the House and she was still trying to heal after her unfortunate exit.

However, she said some people were dragging her online because they thought she was ignoring them but she only needed time to herself.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter also said that a lot of people made promises of giving her huge sum of money but they were bluffing.

The reality TV star said that majority of the donations she received online were fake except for the GoFundMe made by her fans.

In her words;

”There were different promises everywhere, the only promise that was fulfilled wat that of my fans. All the millions that were promised online were audio money.”

Mercy, on the other hand, said the major pressure she got was from people who were questioning why she won the Big Brother Naija show.

Ike said he had more money while he was in the US and after the show, he was thinking about returning back to the country.

The model said he doesn’t compare himself with anybody but at some point, he got confused when people began stressing him for money but he spoke to Diane and Mercy and they advised him be more patient.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked if the housemates would rather have the life they have now or before Big Brother.

Responding to the question, most of the housemates chose this life while Jackye and Ike said they are indifferent.

Mercy also said she lets Ike pay for her nails even though she makes huge sums of money.

