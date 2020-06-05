Hilda Dokubo Suggests Life Imprisonment As Punishment For Rapists

Nigerian film actress, activist, and entrepreneur Hilda Dokubo has suggested what the punishment for rapists should be.

The actress shared in a new post what the effect of rape can do to a victim for a lifetime which brings her to her suggestion.

The Rivers State native has been very vocal about her stand on rape and how the adverse effect of 5 minutes pleasure can shatter a person’s future.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “How do you bury a child you have been weaving all your life around just because some #rapeidiots refused to understand a very simple sentence with just two alphabets NO…”

