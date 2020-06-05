Hilda Dokubo Suggests Life Imprisonment As Punishment For Rapists

by
Hilda Dokubo
Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo

Nigerian film actress, activist, and entrepreneur Hilda Dokubo has suggested what the punishment for rapists should be.

The actress shared in a new post what the effect of rape can do to a victim for a lifetime which brings her to her suggestion.

The Rivers State native has been very vocal about her stand on rape and how the adverse effect of 5 minutes pleasure can shatter a person’s future.

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote in part: “How do you bury a child you have been weaving all your life around just because some #rapeidiots refused to understand a very simple sentence with just two alphabets NO…”

See Her Post Here:

Hilda Dokubo
The Actress’ Post
