Hope Rises As FG Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

The federal government announced on Monday that it has lifted the ban on religious gathering across the country.

The secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily media briefing in Abuja.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.”

Details shortly…