“How Can I Use You To Shine When I’m The Winner”, Says Mercy Eke As She Drops Stunning Pictures

2019 Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Winner, Mercy Eke took to Twitter to share some stunning photos of herself.

This comes after her fight with Omashola was aired on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality star lashed out at her colleague, Omashola during their reunion show for slut-shaming her.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mercy released some stunning new photos of herself with a table shaking caption which reads;

“How can I use you to shine? ľm the winner”

See her tweet below: