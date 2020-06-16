How Wike ‘Killed’ Nigeria Governors’ Forum: APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday has accused Rivers State Governor Nyesome Wike of killing the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to the ruling party, Wike’s inglorious roles when the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration introduced the “16 is greater than 19” political formula led to the body’s collapse.

This was made known by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, during a brief chat with newsmen in Abuja.

This comes a day after Wike, described the NGF as a toothless bulldog, saying it had gone into coma under the APC — because it failed to save Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection on APC’s platform.

However, the APC deputy spokesperson said Wike was still living in the past when impunity was the order of the day. He, therefore, urged the Rivers governor to wake up to the reality of a new era of justice, fairness and true democracy under the administration of the APC.

He said: “The Governors Forum is well alive under civilised Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“Does Governor Nyesom Wike think Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he (Woke) as a PDP minister played when the then Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi scored 19 votes, but former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang who scored 16 votes was recognised as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum?

“Wike also needs to reminded on the major role he played as a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled in 2011.

“If the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been “killed” as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is.”