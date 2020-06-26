Huddah Monroe Mocks Guys Leaving Social Media After Hushpuppi’s Arrest

Former housemate at the Big Brother Africa reality TV show, Huddah Monroe has reacted to the arrest of Nigerian Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi.

Taking to Instagram, the socialite expressed that a lot of people who be engaged in Internet fraud are now taking down their Instagram account in fear of being caught.

The socialite, however, stressed that their level of crime is yet to be noticed by anybody.

This will be the second time Huddah would be reacting to Hushpuppi’s arrest in light of the recent video of him released on the Internet.

See Her Post Here:

