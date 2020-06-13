‘Hushpuppi Can’t Be Extradited To Nigeria’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to the report that popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi, would be extradited to Nigeria.

According to her, Hushpuppi can not be extradited to Nigeria because he is no longer a Nigerian citizen.

She also shared that his crimes were not committed in Nigeria and that the news is a ploy for Nigerian politicians to arrest politicians in the opposition the socialite has laundered money for.

She also urged Nigerians to stop spreading fake news as she insists that Hushpuppi would be extradited in the US.

See Her Post Here: