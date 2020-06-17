Hushpuppi: “Company You Keep Is Not A Reflection Of Who You Are”, Melaye Replies Critics

Former member representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye has responded to critics who criticised him for keeping the company of popular social media big boy, Ray Hushpuppi who was recently arrested in Dubai over cyber fraud.

The controversial ex-lawmaker while speaking via his official Twitter handle responded by saying the company one keeps is not always a reflection of who they are.

He was criticised for inviting the social media big boy to his lavish birthday bash which held in Dubai.

He said, “The company you keep is not always a reflection of who you are.”