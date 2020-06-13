Hushpuppi Faces Extradition From UAE To Nigeria: INTERPOL

The International Police, INTERPOL, has confirmed the arrest of Instagram big boy, Raymond Igbalode, also known as Hushpuppi.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar, who confirmed the arrest on Friday to The Nation, said plans are underway to extradite Hushpuppi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.

Umar disclosed that the INTERPOL is also on the trail of other accomplices in the alleged fraud who are resident in Nigeria to bring them to justice.

In his words;

“It is true that Hushpuppi was arrested by the INTERPOL. We are currently working on bringing him to Nigeria to face charges of fraud.

“Some of the offences were committed here in Nigeria and he has to answer for them. He is not alone in it; there are accomplices in the country who we are currently on their trail,” said the CP.