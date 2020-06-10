Hushpuppi Reportedly Arrested In Dubai Over Fraud Allegations (Video)

Popular Nigerian-born Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi was on Tuesday reportedly arrested over fraud allegation.
According to reports, the Instagram big boy and his friends diverted funds meant for the purchase of COVID-19 ventilators to be used for patients suffering from the virus into their personal accounts.
It was gathered that the Interpol found out about it and tracked down the Instagram big boy and his associate, Woodberry.
A video of the Interpol at his Dubai apartment to arrest him has been circulating on social media.
Popular Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also reported the incident.
#BREAKING Nigerian socialites Ray HushPuppi and Woodberry reportedly ARRESTED by @INTERPOL_HQ tonight in Dubai, UAE. Details soon💰😳🇦🇪#Kemitalks #KemiOlunloyo pic.twitter.com/tWsVbsTnnu
— Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) June 9, 2020
However, the reason for the supposed arrest has yet to be made public.
Watch video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPcmx-AdJs/?igshid=58mu6qqnctgb
This was when they went to raid them in Versace Apartment. May God be with Hushpuppy pic.twitter.com/YVkAV5Qhw2
— ASANWA🌹✨🕊Don’t Dm me (@Afunshooo) June 9, 2020