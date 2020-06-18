Hushpuppi To Be Prosecuted For Multiple Fraud Charges In Dubai

UAE’s online newspaper, The National reported on Wednesday that embattled Instagram celebrity, Hushpuppi is set to be prosecuted for multiple fraud crimes.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Raymond Abbas, was arrested by Dubai Police on June 10, and he has been charged with obtaining money from others through fraudulent means.

The Instagram celebrity is currently being questioned by prosecutors at the Bur Dubai section.

According to the report, security officers in the emirate arrested Hushpuppi and 12 others for online fraud that targets companies and individuals.

“They would send out letters from email addresses almost identical to those of legitimate companies, targeting customers of these companies, with the purpose of diverting payments to themselves,” a senior prosecutor said.

“Initial information includes that he was part of this gang which fraudulently obtained cash and cars from people.

“His statement was taken by prosecution but this is just the beginning of prosecution investigations.”

The 38-year-old suspect is also said to be wanted for fraud crimes in Europe, the United States and Nigeria.