“I Am Alive” – Actor Hanks Anuku Debunks Death Rumors (Video)

Veteran actor, Hanks Anuku has debunked death rumours currently being peddled on social media.

The news of his alleged death was said to have been reported on Thursday.

Speaking in a live video on African Research Channel via Facebook, Anuku told the general public to disregard the fake news as he is alive and healthy with his family.

The actor, who became the latest victim of a death hoax, further said that God is in charge of his life, not rumour mongers.

Watch the video below: