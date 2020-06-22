“I Bought My Dream House At 35”, Toke Makinwa Says As She Advises Women To Seek Financial Freedom

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Instagram page on Monday to advise women to seek financial freedom.

The media personality penned a lengthy post in which she stated that she bought her dream house at the age of 35 but seeing ladies do it in their 20s inspires her.

Her post reads;

“Dear woman, I see you, you rock, keep raising the bar. keep shattering the ceiling, keep pushing that envelope.

Financial freedom is a “must” for us women, being able to do for yourself certainly has to be the goal, it’s nice to have help, it’s nice to come from wealth but it is important to raise women to believe that wealth is not gender based

I am super proud of all the women out there steady building, I bought my dream home at 35, (not my first property) while there certainly isn’t an age cap, seeing young ladies do it in their 20’s is such an inspiration, I love you all, keep doing you

No pressurellill Everyone’s goals/timing is different, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s or even 50’s. Be hella proud of yourself. Be proud of those things you think are little, be proud of your journey,

It’s Ok to have help, it is a blessing to have a healthy inheritance. don’t let nobody shame or make you apologize for how you were born, instead strive to be able to do same for your own kids, do not let it stop with you. Keep pushing

Even if your husband/boo has money, pls think outside the box woman, not praying for bad days but life can visit you and you don’t want to not be able to stand on your own, I just want to see women change the narrative, gain confidence and live

Start that business, write that plan, save a little here and there, stay ready. A day called change can visit any day now, opportunities are there, open your eyes, value relationships, faith it till you make it, speak it. Dream it. DO IT.

Thank you all for coming to my TedTalk”



See her post below: