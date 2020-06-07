I Didn’t Forge My Certificate, Says Obaseki

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the suit filed against him over allegation of certificate by debunking the move.

The embattled governor while speaking during a ward meeting in Oredo local government area of the state also debunked reports that he didn’t win in his ward during the 2016 governorship poll.

He is currently facing difficulties in clinching his Party, All Progressive Congress(APC) gubernatorial ticket as the national chairman of the Party favours Ize Iyamu.

He said, “I am just going round to say thank you to my people for their support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.

“When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented.

“They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.

“We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative.

“This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”