‘I Didn’t Know I Had Such Huge Self-Control’ – Tonto Dikeh (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared just how much self-control she has in a new post on her Instagram.

The actress shared that she had received some juicy information and was torn between spilling it on social media or not.

Going against every desire to share the information, the actress decided to be quiet about it.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 6 Million Instagram Followers

Sharing on Instagram, the actress went on to say that all she can say to her six-million followers, in the end, is that she is blessed as she advised them to work hard.

See Her Post Here: