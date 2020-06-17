‘I Get Along With Everyone’, Mercy Eke Tells Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian TV reality TV star, Mercy Eke has explained just how social she is to her fans and followers.

According to the Mercy, she gets along easily with everyone as she went further to also tag herself a ‘social butterfly’

Mercy made this known on the microblogging platform, Twitter, to her 2000+ followers.

READ ALSO – BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Openly Declares His Love For Mercy Eke

Sharing on the microblogging platform, Twitter, Mercy wrote: “I’m a social butterfly I get along with everybody #MercyEkeSuperStar”

See Her Post Here: