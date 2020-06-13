‘I Have Always Been A Fan Of Sound Sultan’ – Johnny Drille

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has shared that he has always been a huge fan of veteran singer, Sound Sultan.

In a post the singer shared on Instagram, he shared that he had listened to Sound Sultan a lot while growing up as a child, as he also shared what it meant working with him.

The duo had worked on a remix for Sound Sultan’s classic song ‘Area’

Sharing on Instagram, Drille wrote in part: “I pretty much grew up listening to Sound Sultan from Mathematics to Natural Something to 2010 to Rainy days, I’ve been a huge fan and was very excited when he asked me to join make a remix to the classic ‘Area’…”

Watch The Video Here: