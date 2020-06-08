‘I Have Been Carrying Family Problems Since I Was 17 – BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram page to lament about how she has been catering to her family problems since the age of 17.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star cum actress posted an image of a man holding up a placard with a statement which reads;

“DONT FORGET TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. FAMILY PROBLEM NO DEY FINISH”.

Reacting to the statement, the reality star said it was meant for her as she captioned the post with the words;

“I Swear This Was/Is Meant For Me! Na from a young age (17 officially) I don dey carry Family Problem. God help me abeg. 🥺”



See her post below: