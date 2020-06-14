‘I Have Never Blocked Anyone On Social Media’ – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian artiste, DJ Cuppy, has shared her thoughts on the idea of blocking people on social media.

According to the artist, she doesn’t believe in blocking people as she shared that she has never blocked anyone in her life.

Cuppy made this known on her Twitter page as she shared to her fans and followers on Twitter.

Sharing on Twitter, Cuppy wrote: “I don’t believe in blocking people; I have never blocked a single person on social media in my life…”

See Her Post Here: