I Have Regained Peace Of Mind Since I Stopped Following COVID-19 Updates: Rapper Erigga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has shared how he has managed to come out of worry amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to the rapper, he regained his peace of mind after he stopped reading updates and news about the panic.

The artist especially said that since he stopped reading updates, he has been fine.

Sharing on Twitter, the rapper wrote: “Since I stopped following or reading daily updates on COVID 19, I have regain my PEACE of MIND… Make fear no go kill person before COVID19 oh.”

See His Post Here: