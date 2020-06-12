‘I Haven’t Seen Pastors Heal People From COVID-19’ – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Wizkid, has shared an update that took a swipe at Nigerian pastors,

The singer took to Twitter to state that he is yet to see pastors who would heal people from coronavirus.

The singer made this known to his over 6 million Twitter followers.

Wizkid says he would love to see pastors go into the isolation centers and heal infected patients.

“I never see any naija pastor go isolation heal anybody from covid lol,” he tweeted.

See His Post Here: