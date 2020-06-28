I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo

A chieftain of Afenifere, a Yoruba social-cultural group says he knows that the duo of president Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu were both deceiving each other.

The elder statesman made the comment in reaction to the rumoured rift between President Buhari and Tinubu.

Adebanjo’s statement was not surprising because the Presidency said there was no rift between the leaders but many commentators described Thursday’s decision of the National Executive Committee of the APC to dissolve its National Working Committee as a blow to Tinubu’s ambition.

He further described the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) as a gathering of incompatible persons and argued that there was no ideology binding the party members together.

Adebanjo said, “I have worry for him (Tinubu). He knew all these things but he relied on Buhari and worked to make him the President. I said it before publicly that Buhari is deceiving Asiwaju and Asiwaju is deceiving Buhari. Everybody is trying to use the other. Why can’t Tinubu hammer on restructuring knowing that this was what brought Buhari to office?

“I have been in this game for 70 years. So, many of those who are talking now were not born then. That is the truth – even Buhari was a toddler. He is now 74. Each time I tell you, why should Tinubu, the Vice-President (Yemi Osinbajo) and all those who were in Alliance for Democracy run to the APC? Why are they hesitating now to stand for restructuring? They can’t talk.

“All the things I am telling you now – it is not the first time. I said both Jagaban (Tinubu) and Osinbajo should get out of the APC. I said it openly. It is a disgrace and disservice to the Yorubaland. So, what is happening now shows there is nothing to bind them together.”