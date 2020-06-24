‘I Record Over 100 Songs Monthly’ – Fireboy DML (Video)

Next rated Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML has opened up on the hard work he puts into his music.

In an Instagram live session with popular Nigerian OAP, Dotun, Fireboy shared that he makes and record songs weekly.

The artist also shared that some of the songs, after recording, usually come off to him as ‘not so good’

Analyzing his claims, Dotun stressed that he makes roughly, a hundred songs in a month, an analysis which the singer also agreed on.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CByd5xAnIna/?igshid=smgjace35jh7