‘I Spoke My AMVCA Awards Into Existence’ – Mercy Eke

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has spoken once again about her AMVCA award which came after the Big Brother Naija show.

According to Mercy, she prayed and spoke the award into being a reality.

The reality TV star made this known on her Twitter page to her fans and followers as she also encouraged them.

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote in part: “I spoke my AMVCA award into existence and God, as usual, came through for me…”

