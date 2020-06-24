‘I Will Block You If You Call Me A Ritualist’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo Warns Trolls (Video)

Veteran actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has slammed trolls for constantly referring to him as a ’ritualist’.

The actor, who is quite known for taking up money ritual roles in Nollywood movies, tried out the viral don’t leave me challenge.

However, it wasn’t well-received as some mischievous web users taunted him in his comment section and labelled him as a ritualist.

Kanayo O. Kanayo, in a recent live Instagram session, blasted the trolls and described them as unfocused people.

The actor said they do not contribute to his follower-ship and they only come to his page to distract his real fans from enjoying his contents.

The movie star also said he will continue blocking them if they do not desist from the act.

Watch the video below: