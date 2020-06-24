‘I Wish I Am A Star In America, Not Nigeria’ – Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo
Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has shared one of her heart desires with Nigerians.

According to the actress, she shared that she wishes she were a star in America and not Nigeria.

According to Uche, Nigerian fans are only loyal when their favourites do lavish giveaways.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Uche wrote: “In fact I wish I’m a star in America and not Nigeria. If you don’t do giveaways nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself…”

