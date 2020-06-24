‘I Wish I Am A Star In America, Not Nigeria’ – Uche Ogbodo

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has shared one of her heart desires with Nigerians.

According to the actress, she shared that she wishes she were a star in America and not Nigeria.

According to Uche, Nigerian fans are only loyal when their favourites do lavish giveaways.

Sharing on her Instagram story, Uche wrote: “In fact I wish I’m a star in America and not Nigeria. If you don’t do giveaways nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself…”

