‘I Wish I Am A Star In America, Not Nigeria’ – Uche Ogbodo

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has shared one of her heart desires with Nigerians.
According to the actress, she shared that she wishes she were a star in America and not Nigeria.
According to Uche, Nigerian fans are only loyal when their favourites do lavish giveaways.
Sharing on her Instagram story, Uche wrote: “In fact I wish I’m a star in America and not Nigeria. If you don’t do giveaways nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself…”
See Photos Here: