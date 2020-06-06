‘If Your Relationship With Your Partner Is Transactional, He Is Your Customer Not Boyfriend’ – Reno Omokri Tells Ladies

Best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has written an open letter to ladies regarding their relationships.

Taking to Instagram, Omokri wrote;

“Dear ladies,

On your birthday, your boyfriend threw a party for you. On his birthday, you expect him to take you out for a romantic dinner. Yet, you blame Donald Trump for all the injustice on planet Earth. Are you yourself practicing justice in your relationships? In fact, if your relationship is based on you pestering him for money, and him pestering you for coitus, what you have is a commercial transaction, not a relationship. Don’t refer to him as your boyfriend. He is your customer“

See his post below: