IGP Adamu Arrives Katsina Over killings

The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, arrived Katsina on Wednesday following bandit attacks that have led to several deaths and loss of properties.

The IGP is to coordinate activities which will ultimately reduce the attacks by the bandits following a presidential order to that effect.

The IGP’s activities in the state as release by Police spokesman, SP Gambo Isa, reveals that Adamu will pay courtesy calls on Governor Aminu Masari, Emir of Katsina and the State Police Headquarters.