IGP Adamu Orders Probe Into Rape Allegations Against D’Banj

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of Nigerian singer and entertainer, D’Banj.

Following a trend that incited a foul play from the authority of the police into the case, social media users drew attention to the police to look immensely into the matter.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, however, gave the order, following a petition written by Seyitan’s lawyer.

