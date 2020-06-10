‘Ike And Tacha Were Disrespectful To Me On Social Media’ – Mercy Eke (Video)

On Day 6 of the BBNaija Pepper Dem reunion show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Tacha about her relationship with Ike in the house and asked if he ever gossiped about Mercy with her.

Mercy shared her thoughts about their friendship and she said they were disrespectful to me via social media.

The former video vixen also said she felt they were trying to spite her after the show.

Ike defended himself, saying he has learnt one thing in Nigeria which is to never argue with a woman and she said he and Tacha didn’t disrespect her but they only cause speculations.

The model also confessed that they don’t even discuss other housemates, it is just business.

Tacha when asked if she feels she’s being disrespectful by not being friendly with Mercy but a friend with her boyfriend, Ike said she has nothing to say.

Although, she did say that she and Ike had a connection in the first week of the show.

Read Also: Tacha Backs Ella After Other Ex-Housemates Dragged Her For Been Ungrateful

Watch the videos below:

And Tacha's response to Ebuka's question (if she felt she was disrespectful to Mercy) 😂#BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/xYvFATxVXL — Ónòchiê – 1 (@e_mekaah) June 9, 2020