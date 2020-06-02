Ikpeazu, Others In Isolation As Commissioner Dies

Abia state executive council and members of the state COVID-19 task force have been jittery in the last 24 hours, following news that Solomon Ogunji, a prominent member of both team died of the deadly virus.

Since his death, his close family members have been subjected to COVID-19 tests.

Following this, the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all those who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner, Solomon Ogunji, to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves.

Read Also: Show Evidence That I Sponsor IPOB, Otti Replies Ikpeazu

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, confirms that Ikpeazu, will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as well as his deputy and other state exco.